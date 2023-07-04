To the editor:
Joel Favazza of Seaside Legal Solutions recently sent a letter to the editor (“City lost out on affordable housing,” June 30).
This letter was little than ad hominem attacks against Gordon Baird and all the people of Gloucester. He decided to use ad hominem attacks instead of countering the opposing positions with reasoned arguments. Ad hominem arguments are the last resort of people who, instead of arguing their points with class and precision, choose to attack the character of their opponent. Joel Favazza attacked Gordon Baird with class tropes. He attacks the rest of the people of Gloucester by stating “Sadly, the ill-informed have once again drowned out the voices of reason.”
Really! A lot of people in Gloucester gathered information and realized that the owner/developer of 116 East Main St. was trying to back out of a fair deal with the City of Gloucester and its citizens. This temper-tantrum of a letter has more to do with entitled landowners and their paid henchmen not getting their way.
With his own words Joel Favazza has put the residents of Gloucester on notice that he is not on their side, but on the side of those who wish to exploit our city.
This time Mr. Favazza lost both in judicial court and in the court of public opinion, but what about next time? We should all pay close attention to any projects that Mr. Favazza brings forth to the zoning board and the City Council.
Paul Krueger
Gloucester