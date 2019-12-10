To the editor:
Stuart Diamond obviously feels that impeachment is illegal (”Hearings are the start of a coup attempt,” Dec. 9) even though it is provided by the Constitution as a remedy for exactly the purposes of “overturning an election” if the president is found guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” While you can agree or disagree if the facts constitute an impeachable offense, the presentation of those facts is not an attempt at a coup. Election of a president does not make the president above the law. Congress is a co-equal branch of government specifically responsible for oversight of the Executive. Therefore, the impeachment proceedings are not a “coup”.
I would rather have read Mr. Diamond’s reasons why he feels President Trump did not do anything impeachable. But, no, he would rather attack the process, even though it is part of our Constitution. Then he doubles down by saying the military is going to step in as part of the coup led by the Democratic Party. I guess I did not realize that our military is actually a militia controlled by the Democratic Party. Thank you, Mr. Diamond, for alerting your fellow citizens to this rather alarming news. It’s a good thing we private citizens have been stockpiling weapons in our homes all these years so we can fight back. On the other hand, you could move to North Korea where presidential authority is unquestioned.
Bruce Slifer
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.