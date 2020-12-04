To the editor:
We are in the midst of a devastating global pandemic where our nation and the world have experienced tragic deaths and millions infected, a chaotic presidential election campaign and its aftermaths, disruptive unemployment with extensive layoffs and poverty, and an outgoing national leadership unable to assist those most affected and suffering.
Amidst these conditions the MBTA leadership abruptly announced plans to insensitively restrict day, night and weekend commutation services, blaming COVID-19 and reduced ridership. Public meetings are to be held to supposedly assess the magnitudes of disturbance to commuters, but you can predict the untoward outcomes: There will be severe stresses to those who must rely on consistent public transportation or choose to use it, and commuters will pay probably more for just these bare-bones unsatisfactory services being provided.
This will result in more cars being used, more fuel being burned and polluting, more costs to those traveling to and from work or for other needed or recreational purposes. What about health care workers and service employees, along with others who have no other alternative transportation for them? What choices does the public have?
Perhaps Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature need to form a blue-ribbon body of public transportation experts to study and analyze the chronic failures of the MBTA prior to any further tampering with travel schedule reductions, costs and the overall administration of the MBTA. Other regions in our country and certainly in other countries safe, clean, on-time, reliable and cheap public transportation is readily available, but never for us from the MBTA. Based on objective criteria to evaluate the effectiveness of public transportation, MBTA gets a failing grade. Why does it have to be this way?
Joseph N. Muzio
Rockport