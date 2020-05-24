To the editor:
Having taken some exception myself to the Republican City Committee’s stand on the public health advisories during this pandemic (“COVID-19 and government overreach,” May 15), I must admit that I did not see her letter as a vehicle for another badmouthing of our president, although I suppose I should be used to it by now.
We have had four years of constant berating. Plus we are learning from the review of General Flynn’s indictment that interference in the Trump presidency was already at work with illegal wire taps and phony rumors of Russian involvement.
Actually, it is a wonder that President Trump has been able to function at all with the constant criticism, bad press, untrustworthy intelligence and misinformation given him.
Even with this”late start” they would like to accuse him of, I remember at the beginning of the virus alert President Trump being tied up in Congress on a House ego-tripping Impeachment effort. One day, I assume, patriotism will return. I am sorry to see vitriol bubbling up in the May 22 letter “A lack of leadership in the Land of the Free.”
Laying in wait for an opening, no doubt. That’s OK. Trump is strong.
All things considered, I thought President Trump did and is doing a fine job. Way out of his knowledge base, new virus, dependent on scientific information and models, he pulled this country together to fight the virus. He shut down his precious economy, maybe sacrificing his own re-election, to save our lives. He brought in private companies to manufacture the goods needed (Ford Motor Company retooled and is making ventilators). He preserved our federalist form of government, not overstepping his bounds, allowing locals to decide much locally. Hence Ms. Sullivan can be free of her face mask if the C\city allows.
And I would point out, this is not over yet and despite the wall of hatred, President Trump is still our best hope of bringing back the economy!
Ellen Canavan
Rockport