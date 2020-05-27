To the editor:
I have worked in nursing homes since 1999. There’s no way to describe what it’s like to work in one. You are intricately intertwined in the lives of these residents. You are their family, and they are yours. I remember the residents that I shared these moments with. I remember the residents who passed, welcomed great-grandchildren, turned 100. I remember the staff I worked with, now spread out all over.
This is a unique experience. When you add state oversight and billing, there’s another level of accountability to ensure that you are a safe facility, but also monetarily responsible.
Every year we take care of residents who have flu or stomach bugs that travel in from outside the facility. Every year we do everything in our power to protect ourselves and the residents.
And now the stakes are higher. And media coverage is focused on cases. Truthfully, we know what it’s like to work in an industry that only gets negative coverage. No news in the day-to-day function.
COVID-19 is unprecedented, changing how we come into work, dress, in the protective equipment we wear, how we move room to room, floor to floor. And despite that, this deadly virus spreads.
I’m proud to work in a nursing home. And the media response? Many fear-mongering reports of industry-wide neglect. Ignoring the sacrifice, the tender care and gargantuan task this illness presents. While giving media time to irresponsible, uncaring protesters, the antithesis of these heroic workers -- my family.
Stephen Hopkins
Rockport