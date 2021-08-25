To the editor:
There are so many incorrect facts in Alan MacMillan’s opinion piece (“Board should not have fired chief,” Aug. 20) that need to be addressed.
First, Steve Abell is not the only person in the Rockport Fire Department who has advanced education. Many members have college educations. I have a bachelor’s degree in fire science. Also, I have been teaching for the state firefighting academy for 24 years.
Second, the live fire drill had all safety precautions in place. The whole Board of Engineers was informed of the drill. That includes Steve. As one of the chiefs, why didn’t he reach out and try to obtain the “permits” for the drill? That’s what a leader would do.
Third, there hasn’t been any alcohol allowed at either of the stations for more than 20 years. How can Alan accuse the firefighters of drinking beer?
Fourth is the biggest issue — a “professional” fire department. Professional doesn’t mean being a fire department 24/7. We are volunteers. We have jobs, families, and lives outside the department. Some of us work shifts that don’t allow us to attend all nighttime drills. Professional for our department should be mitigating any call or emergency in an efficient, safe and effective manner and providing the customer (citizen) with an appropriate solution for their situation. Asking the firefighters to perform duties they are not trained for is not leadership. Enforcement of a mask mandate is a police duty, not a fire department one.
Alan’s opinion is just that — an opinion. His facts are not correct.
The Rockport Fire Department is a great group of individuals who are dedicated to the town. We perform to the highest standards. The town sends firefighters each year to the MFA Call/Recruit Academy. This brings them up to the I/II levels. To call us “Barney Fife” shows a great disrespect to the department as a whole.
Don Poole
Rockport Fire Department