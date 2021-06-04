To the editor:
In a recent letter to the editor a Rockport resident suggested eliminating the post office (“No use for post office,” June 3), citing the volume of advertisements and junk mail we all receive in our mailboxes, plus a pending 3 cent rise in postal rates.
The writer has overlooked that our letter carriers are legally empowered to securely deliver all designated documents to our homes and businesses: bills, personal correspondence, magazines, and small packages. These workers, whose daily responsibility is to fulfill these duties, regardless of weather, also provide regular, friendly personal contact with local citizens and, often, their canine companions. The central post offices themselves offer various services, including the sale of postage plus the daily sorting, handling, and weighing of many parcels, large and small. Perhaps the letter writer might consider accompanying these dedicated, hard-working men and women on their appointed rounds for just one day and acquire a fundamental understanding of the way life works.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport