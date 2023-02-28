To the editor,

I wrote this poem in memory of Joe Mondello, who passed Jan. 13.

The Cobbler of Gloucester

Have you heard the Tale of “The Cobbler of Gloucester?”

Who had the heart of a whale and the grip of a lobster.

As if touched from Above,

He shared his warm, healing love

While mending shoes, vest or glove.

The Cobbler of Gloucester tells the story of a man

Whose mastery in leather for a century would span

A most accomplished sailor and rugged fisherman.

Patriarch and Patriot: hero of Pacific theater

Others would refuse to dare

While Joe would never fear to.

Working with Sicilian skill,

He plied his trade with iron will,

Determined to support his “tribe”

Thus life’s nectar to imbibe,

Salute and hail this sturdy sailor

Joe Mondello: Leather tailor

Should you encounter a “Mondello”

Count yourself a lucky fellow

With kindness more than one could ask ...

To those of us whom he hath shod

Joe has earned his final task

Kneeling at the foot of God.

Denis Golden

Rockport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you