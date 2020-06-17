To the editor:
Thank you, Coach Khris Silveria, and congratulations on a tremendous career as head coach of Gloucester High School boys basketball these past four years! What a role model you were for the athletes and city. It’s pretty special for your students at Gloucester High School and the players on your teams to have the opportunity to learn from an alum and college basketball Hall of Famer. Not only did you bring wins and state tournament runs for your teams, but you demonstrated on a daily basis what it means to put others before yourself and to be a good teammate. Thank goodness you are still in the classroom!
Julie Smith
Athletic director, 2016-2018
Gloucester Public Schools