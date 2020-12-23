To the editor:
My wife and I would like to offer our most enthusiastic praise of Mrs. Mione, Smith and Goldberg, our great grandson’s second grade remote learning teachers. They manage, every day, in the nearly impossible format of distance learning, to remain empathetic, enthusiastic and ever so patient.
Requiring an 8-year-old to pay attention for more than 20 minutes is a daunting task, never mind for six hours. To borrow a quip from Steve Martin, this extraordinary, pedagogical challenge would be equivalent to cat juggling.
We must admit, our distance learner is doing much better than are we in accomplishing this task. We agree with the critics who say remote learning is not the best way to learn, but at least we know our students have the best teachers teaching it.
Barbara and David Bader
Gloucester