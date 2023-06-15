To the editor:
With Father's Day approaching, I find myself thinking about a conversation I had with my dad 41 years ago this month.
In that conversation, he predicted what the long-term consequences of Ronald Reagan's supply-side economics scheme would be if left unchecked.
Virtually everything he predicted in that conversation has come to pass.
In the 42 years since the scheme was foisted upon us, $50 trillion of the nation's wealth, via cynical manipulations of the federal tax code, have been redistributed into the hands of the wealthiest 1% or 2% of Americans.
What my dad called "socialism for the well to do" four decades ago has morphed into a form of brutal class warfare that has driven millions into poverty and decimated much of the middle class, all the while further enriching the already wealthy.
Today, the nation's political, social, and economic stability is threatened by a level of wealth and income inequality not seen since the Gilded Age of the 19th century.
Now, it's easy to lay the blame for all this at the feet of the Republican Party.
But that is not entirely fair.
Over the last 30 years, the wealthy, establishment elites of the Democrat Party did precious little to ease the impact of Reagan's supply-side scheme because they saw political and economic benefit in embracing their own version of "supply-side lite".
That is why, as a lifelong, pro labor, traditionally liberal Democrat, I view the elites of my party who embraced neoliberal economic policies over the last three decades, including the "Billary" Clintons and Barack Obama, as having much more in common with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher than Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Today's bipartisan political class, especially at the national level, has betrayed rank and file Americans so many times since the 1980s that it's little wonder a dangerous demagogue like Donald Trump has emerged as such a powerful force in American politics.
People are frustrated, angry, and deeply disappointed in the nation's bipartisan political class — and they have every reason to be.
But the demagoguery and neofascism of Donald Trump and his cult followers are not the answers to our country's problems.
My dad saw all this looming on the nation's horizon more than four decades ago.
I can only wonder what he would have to say about it all today.
The one thing I do know is he would take absolutely no pleasure in having been right.
Happy Father's Day, Pop, wherever you are.
Michael Cook
Gloucester