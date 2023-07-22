To the editor:
With the recent passing of Dick Wilson ("A life of quietly doing good deeds," Gloucester Daily Times, Friday, July 21), Gloucester has lost a remarkable champion for its city and its youth.
Whether it was leading the campaign to renovate Newell Stadium or install lights at Mattos Field, or his longtime service on the School Committee, Dick could be counted on to be at the head of the line ready to reach out to his vast network of friends and acquaintances for the benefit of Gloucester. His support of Little League is well known. He was honored by having a field named in his honor.
Beneath his sometimes crusty and salty exterior lay a heart of gold with a huge soft spot for our city. We will miss his smile and wink and ability to do serious business without taking himself (or anyone else) too seriously.
Paul McGeary
Former Gloucester city councilor,
Trumbull, Connecticut