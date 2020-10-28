To the editor:
I don’t usually share my political beliefs and my opinions in public. I consider myself a well-educated woman who casts my vote in the privacy of the voting booth. In doing so, I become educated on the issues by reading as much as I can. I look at both sides of the issues and weigh the pros and cons of both before casting my vote. Question No. 3 on the ballot is near and dear to me and this is my view. I look at Question No. 3 through two lenses — one lens is as a teacher who works at Veterans Memorial School, and the other lens as a taxpayer living in the city of Gloucester.
As a special education teacher at Veterans Memorial School, I see four major issues: lack of space, issues with confidentiality, outdated HVAC systems and other safety hazards, and educational inequality. There is not enough space in our classrooms to be able to socially distance the way we are now. Even during “normal” times, there is not enough space. If we renovate two old schools, we cannot add space. Many times we have to work in hallways, which is a breach of confidentiality to many of our students. If we renovate, there will still be a lack of space and there will still be issues with confidentiality.
Our buildings are outdated. The heating systems work when they want. Sometimes we are freezing cold and at other times we are so hot it is hard to breathe. We have asbestos tiles on the floor and I am sure in other parts of the building as well. Windows are cold and drafty. Our modulars are leaking. And try walking across the floor of a modular. It sounds like an earthquake is coming. These two buildings will have to be torn down to the brick in order to update them. The foundations of these buildings will still be old.
I am a big proponent of educational equality. All students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, deserve the same opportunities. The students who go to West Parish are fortunate to have opportunities that the students at Veterans and East Gloucester do not. The West Parish community has access to 21st century technology. They have windows that prevent cold from coming in. They have space that is suitable for working in small groups required for many of our students. The students at Veterans and East Gloucester should have the same access to 21st century tools and be able to attend school in a safe and healthy environment free of asbestos, mold, leaky ceilings and have working bathrooms. By combining these schools, we will also be bringing together one of the most valuable resources for our students, the expertise of the staff members of both schools.
Now as a taxpayer . . . someone asked if I am aware that my taxes will go up if Question No. 3 passes. I am well aware. That is my contribution to our students, our future. They deserve it. Years ago when Veterans and East Gloucester schools were built, they were built with taxpayer dollars. Administration took a leap of faith all those years ago to invest in the future of our great city. Our parents and grandparents paid for those schools. It is our turn to pay back. These children are our future. They are our future doctors, lawyers, teachers, researchers, engineers, waitstaff, cashiers, factory workers, etc. I am willing to invest in their future. An investment in their future is an investment in our future. These students will also be our city counselors and school committee members. They will be making decisions for us.
I would be remiss if I did not address those who disagree with building a new school. I understand your reasons. I have listened to your voices. I have read all the letters to the editor and all of the articles in the paper. The Light up Mattos Field group spent many many hours fundraising to get the lights put up. People who want open space, I understand that too. For whatever reason you may disagree with building this new school, I respect your voice.
As far as Fuller School is concerned, it is a moot point and we should not be punishing our students for mistakes made by past adult administrators. If we vote no, our students will be in the same situation. It will take years to get these schools renovated but at what cost? If it costs the same amount to renovate two schools as it will to build one new school, I choose one new school. But, we have to remember that we will not be reimbursed from the state if we renovate. We, the taxpayers will be responsible for the whole bill. Our taxes will still go up and probably more than double what they will go up if this is voted down. I am voting yes on Question 3. Build the school, invest in our future.
Jane Brancaleone
Gloucester