To the editor:
There is a very frighting trend happening at youth sporting events.
Trends such as a coach bringing in older softball players during a playoff game, to give his team a winning advantage. At one game that my husband and I attended, parents of the opposing team were allowed to bully fifth-grade players by shouting insults and making fun of their names from the sidelines. At yet another game, a group of middle school-age boys were allowed to viciously taunt the opposing team, while the players of the team sitting on the bench bounced basketballs and stomped their feet, as a way to rattle the rival players, who are perched to make a penalty shot. In all incidences, the other team did not retaliate, showing that they were above getting dragged into a grudge match. They were there to play a clean game. Aren't the adults in charge — the coaches and officials — supposed to be acting upon what is allowed and what is not when it comes to playing youth sports?
This is the optimum age to introduce children to the important ethics of playing sports. Youth sports used to be a way to teach good sportsmanship, team building, playing a fair game and playing for the love of the game. What some adults are teaching is to win at all costs, including cheating, and allowing kids to be bullied by adults. Unfortunately, taunting, harassing and bullying has become the norm. You may argue that fans of professional games are allowed to do it. First of all, we are talking about children and secondly, isn't this the country making an effort to prevent bullying in school and on social media?
We need adults who are willing to be champions of fair play; speaking up when taunting crosses the line. Showing courage by preventing people who are changing something wonderful and fun into the likes of the Roman gladiators in a ring when bullying, harassing and cheating was deemed acceptable. Adults who are in charge, when players or fan behavior interfere with the game.
Please become an agent of change. Let's get back to the pleasure of watching youth sports, cheering on our favorite teams and providing children with a model of acceptable, sportsman-like behavior.
Rebecca Aliberte
Gloucester