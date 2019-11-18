To the editor:
They say it takes a village. In this case, it took the city of Gloucester in loving support of Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret fundraiser for 350MASS to make the Nov. 15 event an enormous success.
Christopher Griffith and the Gloucester Stage Company gave so much more than it got, and were a generous and vital partner in this venture.
Gail McCarthy at the Gloucester Daily Times wrote a beautiful, clear, and supportive piece in the paper.
Lisa Smith from 1632 Studios took the time, energy, and care to film the night and provide it for the entire community to enjoy.
These theatrical denizens of Greater Gloucester offered their time and talents: Brian King, Rhiannon Hurst and Joe Ann Hart,
The North Shore node of 350MASS.
As we advocate, educate, and activate for a just transition to renewable energy, it is this type of collaboration that can give us all hope.
Judith Black
Event organizer for 350Mass North Shore Node
