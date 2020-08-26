To the editor:
This is in response to Nancy Goodman’s Aug. 20 letter to the editor (“Educating ourselves about the Black Lives Matter movement,” Aug. 20). I left that flyer on your sign. I am a Rockport resident of many years. I love this town and its people. It is because I treasure living here that I am concerned about the Black Lives Matter movement. Your letter prompted me to investigate further the organization, its funding, and it’s purpose. It is loosely organized with many different entities that use similar names. It appears there is an umbrella organization having multiple chapter groups in different cities. This statement is from its website, blacklivesmatter.com: “Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc. is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.” Sounds pretty good. But I ask… What state? What vigilantes?
Following the death of George Floyd, which was universally denounced, what have we witnessed? The protests in Minneapolis quickly devolved into riots, assaults, arson and looting. A predominantly black neighborhood burned. Are those the vigilantes? These protesters used the death of Mr. Floyd as an excuse to let loose destruction on their fellow citizens. That neighborhood remains burned out; those residents lost everything.
Chicago is another example. There have been almost 2,000 shootings to date this year in the South Side, another predominantly black neighborhood. Yet, what did the BLM protestors do? They rioted in the downtown area, closing down a highway and destroying property while Ariel Atkins of BLM Chicago loudly stated that their actions should be considered reparations! What help did BLM do the South Side of Chicago?
Then we have New York City, where another BLM riot broke out, more property damage, stores are still boarded up. BLM riots have started in Seattle, Portland, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and some other smaller cities. What were the BLM protesters chanting in these riots, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon,” “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!” If this is the way BLM is trying to help Black people, I am dead set against it!
I judge people and organizations by their actions. Words are cheap. The character of an organization is demonstrated by its actions. If BLM really wanted to help Black people, it would push for education reforms in Black neighborhoods, school vouchers, school choice and charter schools to give Black children the education needed to succeed. BLM would also advocate programs that encourage Black families to stay together and care for their children. Fatherless households result in the gang violence we see in the Black neighborhoods. I’ve heard the parents in Roxbury, Dorchester, and other Boston neighborhoods plead for these things.
I believe people need to question much more deeply the groups in which they place their allegiance. You were right, I was hoping to show you that you need to go much deeper than slick slogans to find the underlying problems in society. You judge a tree by its fruit and an organization by its actions. If it wasn’t for the words and actions of BLM protesters, Robert Whelan would not have had to write his letter to the editor highlighting that he did not hold the BLM belief of defunding the police.
Elizabeth B. Pool
Rockport