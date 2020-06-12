To the editor:
In his June 4 letter, Fred Young writes that criticism of the president’s handling of the coronavirus is unfair, and that he’d like to see him measured by results.
Based on the COVID-19 numbers shown on page one of the Gloucester Daily Times, Americans account for nearly 30% of worldwide cases, and more than 25% of deaths. Yet we have only 6% of the world’s population. As an American, you are more than four times as likely to get the virus versus the average citizen of the world. Not my opinion, the real results.
Nicholas Holland
Gloucester