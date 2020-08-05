To the editor:
Friday, July 31, was just another day on the opinion page of the Gloucester Daily Times. Ceaseless malevolent rhetoric, this time accusing the president of engaging in “cruelty” and “personal revenge,” coupled with hysterical claims of his “dictatorial ambitions” to be “president for life.”
To any mentally stable person with even a casual acquaintance with current events, these claims would be hilarious were it not for their malevolent intent and the possibility that they might actually influence the entirely uninformed. Cruelty for offering mayors federal help to protect federal (your) property and to curtail mob violence (arson, looting, killing and injuring police — referred to always as “peaceful protesting” ), violence that local politicians have been unable or unwilling to contain for 60 straight days? Backing police in areas that have seen the shooting deaths of black toddlers and teens — not by police, but by other blacks?
Personal revenge by reversing Obama/Biden policies and thereby creating a record (pre-coronavirus ) economy that produced record low unemployment for minorities? Cruelty in passing criminal justice reform legislation that benefited Blacks more than any other single group? Cruelty in creating opportunity zones to foster economic development by minorities in disadvantaged areas.? Cruelty in making record-high federal grants to black universities? No president in modern history has done more than President Trump to benefit the Black community. I applaud, not condemn, these actions.
Oh yes, and don’t forget Trump’s tax cuts that brought back jobs from overseas and spurred economic development that Obama said was not going to happen — openly mocking Trump, asking if he was going to “wave some magic wand” to accomplish it. Ignore the remarkably beneficial results, and just repeatedly scream that these cuts were to benefit Trump’s “billionaire friends.” You want to talk about the “cruelty” or “personal revenge” of such rhetoric?
Since there can be no thoughtful debate with those spouting talking points not backed by facts, most of us choose to remain silent. Hopefully, a silent majority will come forward to preserve our American way of life, reelect those who produce results and not put us on an irreversible course to a socialist hellhole like Venezuela.
Fred Young
Gloucester