To the editor,
Talk of the times. I cannot believe that the day after the election, someone stole a sign that I made for Barry Pett of a shark placed at Tally's Corner. And then it was gone.
Why would they steal it? All the other ones I made were still there. Perhaps they liked the shark.
I need not report it to the police; can make another one and there is no reward.
Who ever took it make sure you feed him.
Sam Parisi,
Gloucester
