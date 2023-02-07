To the editor:
Regarding the story “Maine regulators allow wind, utility project to move forward,” published in the Times on Jan. 31:
This is how we do it. It’s fantastic to read that Maine regulators have given final approval to a wind project that will power 900,000 homes in New England. This is an important step towards lowering our carbon emissions and averting a cataclysmic climate crisis.
With generous support from Massachusetts, these two New England states are doing the hard work of creating clean energy sources for our area, with a bonus of creating new jobs as well. Any concerns about cost are mitigated by the importance of the mission. The true cost of continued fossil fuel emissions is far greater than any ratepayer hike. Let’s keep replicating this type of effort throughout the United States.
Debora Hoffman,
Belmont