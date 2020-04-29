To the editor:
After three-and-a-half years of White House lackeys rebutting, rephrasing, reshaping and reinterpreting what President Donald Trump has said, the American people deserve some truth, honesty and legitimate leadership.
The latest show of absurdity from the White House was at the live press conference on April 23 when Trump implied that injecting or ingesting chemical cleaners might be a remedy for the coronavirus. On the April 24, the Trump ‘splainers were issuing a mea culpa and suggesting it was taken out of context or a sarcastic remark.
The grasping at straws to slow this pandemic has surfaced time and again as Trump riffs on what he hears on Fox News or information received from the cosmos, only to bristle, rage, reassign or remove those intrepid enough to rebut his naiveté.
I would not be so bold as to suggest that this could all have been avoided, but in the hands of a competent administration the scope of the devastation could have been mitigated. The extent of this tragedy in America lays at the feet of these elected and appointed officials. Their arrogance, ignorance of science and mismanagement has brought this country to its knees.
In times of anxiety and fear the people look to the top for competence, guidance and reassurance. Instead we are offered a disjointed, bizarre and farcical bit of theater.
The time has come to end this charade. To allow him/them to continue with the daily assault of misinformation, falsehoods and out and out lies is criminal and costing innocent Americans their lives.
David Bowling
Gloucester