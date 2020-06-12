To the editor
It was with great sadness I read Ray Lamont’s obituary in the Gloucester Daily Times Monday morning.
For as long as his health permitted, Ray was faithful and poplar reader for the First R Foundation as well as a donor and advocate for children’s literacy.
In the past when I was still active in local politics; Ray was always ready to have a coffee and chat about local issues, the political scene and my candidates’ chances.
First R has lost a reader, I have lost a friend and Cape Ann has lost an important voice .
Pat Earle
Executive director
The First R Foundation
Gloucester