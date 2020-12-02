To the editor:
The Land Court has done it again.
Local control went out the window when the court ordered the city of Gloucester to grant permits to the Bevilacqua Company to build two four-unit buildings on the Expresso site in East Gloucester.
The court’s finding counters the decision of our elected City Council to deny the permit. It also runs roughshod over the objections of many neighbors and residents. The neighbors, and everyone who drives on East Main Street, will have to live with the results of this decision.
Each unit could have two cars. Figure four or five trips per day for 16 cars, all turning in and out on busy East Main Street.
The Land Court justices should be invited to drive by on a sweltering July day, and see what fun that’s going to be.
Nan Andrew
Gloucester