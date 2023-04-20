To the editor:
I read with sadness of the recent passing of Tom Lattof.
Tom's gifts to Gloucester were many. He was a prominent businessman, a leader of of civic and charitable organizations, particularly his devotion to the Friends of Seacoast and Addison Gilbert Hospital. He worked unceasingly to benefit Gloucester and Cape Ann.
But nowhere was his care and devotion more in evidence than the way he cared for his beloved wife Grace during her declining years. I recall the small moments — his making Grace's breakfast and cutting it into small pieces that she could manage, his queueing up the old songs from the '40s on the CD player to brighten her days, the quiet way he sat with her to keep her company in the house they built together.
We will surely miss him and his care and love for his family and community. We were privileged to have had him among us.
Paul McGeary
Clovis, California