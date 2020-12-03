To the editor:
I’d been trying to imagine how we might lower the temperature of our national political estrangement when I recalled a story told to me in Kenya by an old Maasai man. Long ago, the five clans of the Maasai were warring against each other. Mbatien, the old paramount laibon (healer) of all the clans proclaimed that, henceforth, a man of any clan who was traveling far from home would be welcomed to shelter in a married woman’s bed if her husband was also away. The old man told me this one pronouncement eventually united the five warring clans against the invading British.
This is not to suggest that U.S. Mitch McConnell should be welcomed into, say, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s temporarily vacant bed when passing through her country, but the point is clear. Mbatien understood that a solution to the inter-clan warfare was human contact; the simple act of physical closeness with our political enemies. It occurred to me that we will go on flinging bitter, hateful rhetoric at one another if we allow ourselves contact, Republican vs. Democrats, only on Fox, MSNBC or CNN.
This cannot replace the gift of human touch.
Shep Abbot
Gloucester