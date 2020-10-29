To the editor:
In less than a week the fate of historic Mattos Field will be decided. Should the city of Gloucester destroy this beloved neighborhood ball park to build a new superschool?
We all agree that neighborhood schools are vital to our communities, but so too are neighborhood playgrounds and sports fields. We learn many lessons studying in our classrooms, but we also learn many lessons of life playing outside in the fresh air on expansive grass-covered green spaces, not in 60-foot-by-90-foot enclosures covered with artificial turf.
Since 1935, Mattos Field has taught generations of athletes these valuable lessons of life -- teamwork and trust, sportsmanship and respect, patience and perseverance, courage and compassion and fairness and fellowship.
As Veterans Day approaches, let us remember the most important lesson learned from Mattos Field and all memorials to our military -- that their duty is to serve faithfully and our duty is to faithfully remember and honor their service.
Lisa Templeton
Fleming Island, Florida
Great-niece of Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr.