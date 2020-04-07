To the editor:
As with any crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic brings out the best and the worst in people.
With dismay did I read about the narrow-minded, insular sentiment of some Cape Ann residents who call for a closure of bridges into Gloucester.
While understandable as a knee-jerk reaction to the threat of coronavirus spread, I urge everyone to take a deep breath and be smart about what we are asking our local governments to do.
Gloucester and Rockport may be on an island, but Gloucester serves as the infrastructure hub for all of Cape Ann residents, including those living in Essex and Manchester.
Those of us living in Essex and Manchester supported the effort to keep Addison Gilbert Hospital open to serve our Cape Ann region together with the Cape Ann Medical Center. Those of us living in Essex and Manchester have our primary care physicians, dentists, eye doctors, pharmacies and grocery stores in Gloucester.
Those of us living in Essex and Manchester support with our tax dollars the state and national highway system.
Are you island folks really suggesting shutting us out to fend for ourselves in this time of crisis (conversely, are you prepared to stay on your side of the bridge for the foreseeable future)? Let’s get real: Federal, state and local governments have a large role to play right now to get us through this nightmare.
Let’s not bog them down with requests for short-sighted and tribal actions ill conceived and poorly thought out.
Kathrin Rueda
Essex
