To the editor:
Our economic system has rewarded Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, with $179 billion. Meanwhile 11 million American children don't have enough to eat and more than 500,000 Americans are homeless. Is that what we want?
Changing the system would be simple and wouldn't cost a penny. Just change the tax code so that incomes over, say, $10 million would be taxed much more heavily.
The propaganda of the super-rich says that that would wreck the economy and destroy the incentive to innovate. That's utter nonsense! For years after World War II, the top income tax rate was 92% and the economy thrived. Can they say with a straight face that if starting Amazon would have given Mr. Bezos a shot at only $100 million, he wouldn't have bothered? But the propaganda has been so effective that neither Bernie Sanders nor Elizabeth Warren would dare to suggest such a high rate for the super-rich for fear of being branded communist!
Let's just use common sense and fix the system so that it will be good for all Americans!
Milt Lauenstein
Exeter, N.H.