To the editor:
I write in support of Ian Crown’s letter of Feb. 20 (“More light, less heat”). First, I thank the gentleman for his defense of our former Finance Committee chairman, Wally Hess (“Rockport schools do not need an override, Jan. 23) and rebuke of the castigation he received by the School Committee when they responded with an ad hominem fallacy (“Override criticism inaccurate,” Jan. 27). The School Committee certainly owes Chairman Hess an apology as well as the town that has entrusted its schools to their care.
It makes me wonder, not only about any override or regionalization, but what kind of education these students have been receiving.
The most obvious question is why it took 10 years for the schools to address their problem. (It was evident at the last override.)
And then, for all the money we are sending them, what have we been getting?
Certainly our students have all the bells and whistles — trips, music lessons, sports and huge community support; but what quality education?
How do you evaluate the quality of an education? I ask questions like: What colleges and universities are accepting our graduates? What colleges come here recruiting? Dartmouth? Vassar?
Rockport deserves more than just another big bill. It deserves to be listened to ... politely.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport
