To the editor:
I am personally concerned about distortions of facts by letter writers basing their comments on conspiracy theories or politically biased propaganda such as a recent letter claiming antifa is behind the recent civil unrest. The police records do not show an organized movement called antifa involved in the violence against businesses and property crimes associated with the demonstrations. There is ample evidence in the police records of right-wing groups such as the Boogaloo Bois’ involvement being the cause of violence associated with the peaceful demonstrations. The Gloucester Daily Times should be as critical as Facebook and Twitter in pointing out the falsehoods being put forth in its published letters. You owe it to your readers to fact check and publish critiques or at least force the writers to publish the sources for their accusations.
Henry N. McCarl
Gloucester