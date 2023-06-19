To the editor:
Thank you to the Gloucester Daily Times for its powerful editorial in defense of LGBT Americans ("When Pride Month ends, the work must carry on," June 19).
Our community is confronting some of the most serious, well organized, and well funded legal and political threats to our freedoms that we have ever faced.
Not even during the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic, were the threats facing our community as well coordinated and sophisticated as they are today.
What people need to realize is these threats are not just limited to the United States.
Many of the US-based, rightwing, political and religious individuals and organizations behind the hundreds of proposed anti-LGBT laws currently making their way through dozens of GOP-controlled state houses around the country, are the same individuals and organizations involved in anti-LGBT efforts abroad.
Far right groups like the Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, Turning Point USA, the DeVos Family Foundation, the Bradley and Olin Foundations, and many wealthy, rightwing individuals and politicians , are spending millions of dollars on anti-LGBT initiatives and campaigns in dozens of countries around the globe, from Uganda to El Salvador, and many places in between.
The Ugandan parliament, working with ultra-conservative religious leaders with ties to U.S.-based Christian fundamentalists, rightwing politicians and private citizens, and organizations like those listed above, recently passed a law that calls for the execution of gay men and lesbians in certain circumstances, and for up to 20 years in prison if a friend or family member of an LGBT Ugandan fails to report their LGBT friend or family member to the authorities.
In El Salvador, the young, rightwing, charismatic president, Nayib Bukele, who describes himself on social media as "... the world's coolest dictator ...", is working with numerous US-based far right individuals and organizations to not only roll back the social and legal progress LGBT Salvadorans have made in recent years, but also the rights and ability of women to make their own reproductive health care decisions.
These far right individuals and organizations looking to deny other people their rights and freedoms because their own sense of moral and religious superiority have a global reach.
They have very deep pockets. They have built a highly sophisticated political and fundraising infrastructure that poses serious threats to anyone and everyone these individuals and groups deem as being among the undeserving and unworthy "others" — whether here in the U.S. or elsewhere.
The Gloucester Daily Times was right. The struggle to protect the rights of LGBT people, whether here in the U.S. or in Uganda, will continue long after Pride Month has passed.
People cannot afford to grow complacent or silent because, today, silence really is the voice of complicity.
Michael Cook
Gloucester