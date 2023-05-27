To the editor,
We are eighth-grades at Rockport Middle School writing in hopes of increasing support toward members of the LGBTQ community. According to a PEW Research Center report in 2016, 87% of adults know someone who is gay or lesbian. LGBTQ people are part of every community, and deserving of our support.
One way to show more support for the LGBTQ community is to stop perpetuating common misconceptions or derogatory ideology. For example, people can stop forwarding “joke” memes or messages that are disparaging toward people who are homosexuals. These types of messages are hurtful and untrue, therefore it is unkind to continue spreading these messages.
Another way to support the LGBTQ community is to donate to organizations who spread the message of acceptance and inclusivity, especially in schools, such as the Trevor Project or GLSEN.
We are lucky to live in a place and time where many of our elected leaders are supportive of the queer community. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case everywhere in our country. A further way to continue supporting people who are gay and lesbian is to vote for leaders who will sponsor legislation in support of LGBTQ rights, and work to shut down anti-LGBTQ legislation.
We hope this letter has given your readers a few ways they can support the LGBTQ people in their communities. All people regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity, are deserving of kindness and respect, as well as support.
Lanae’hannai Weaver and Marlin Welcome
Rockport Middle School