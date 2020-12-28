To the editor:
This past year, the Sawyer Free Library has weathered the turmoil and uncertainty with perseverance. In the face of the many challenges experienced by our community, we have provided continuity and stability of service.
Through the Sawyer Free Library, our community has found comfort in that which is most familiar: our staff, favorite books, music and films that turn our homes into concert halls and movie theatres; and online programs that connect us to others in the community with similar interests.
Public support to the Sawyer Free Library during this time has been critical. Past public support helped us provide:
Curbside pickup and home delivery to more than 100 people a day;
Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots to those needing public internet access for remote learning, telehealth, job seeking and connecting with family;
Ebooks and downloadable audiobooks that have been checked out at record rates;
Grab-and-go craft and STEM kits to engage kids in hands-on learning activities;
With our doors now open again for select in-person services six days a week, the Sawyer Free Library continues to respond to people’s immediate needs and navigate toward a new tomorrow. We have launched a new collection of Digital Devices To Go, opened a study hall for local students, and expanded phone service to those unable to travel to the library.
Now more than ever, the Sawyer Free Library needs public support to help us reach our annual appeal goal of $35,000. Gifts large and small to the Sawyer Free Library are gifts of connection and community that uplift us all. Please visit our website to make a tax-deductible donation before the end of the year: www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Until we are able to gather once again in person, we at the Sawyer Free Library are here to connect you with the information, stories, ideas, and exceptional performances that you most need to hold right now.
Jenny Benedict
Library director
Gloucester Lyceum
and Sawyer Free Library