To the editor:
As we sit here on our 12th floor outdoor balcony in a rented apartment mid way distance on beautiful 1.6-mile-long Isla Verde Beach, Isla Verde Puerto Rico, I can count the number of people on the beach with one hand. The governor of the island has declared by executive order a general lockdown of the island and that includes the beaches. Soon a police officer either on foot or riding an all terrain vehicle will approach them and tell them they have to leave, as the beaches are closed.
Yesterday, Lisa and I were walking the tide line looking for sand dollars. We were approached by a uniformed officer who told us we would have to leave as the beaches are closed effective yesterday until at least March 30 or a time of the governors choosing. Just two days ago (Sunday) there were thousands of people on the beach. We had no idea the beaches were closed, as getting reliable information from the government of Puerto Rico is like grooming a porcupine -- it can be done but it takes a while.
For the last 12 years the economy of this island has contracted. The sales tax here is 10.5 percent, an unfair burden on any working or retired person. The residents of this island love the beach. It is one place to go on weekends to relax, swim, eat and drink and enjoy family leisure time. This coming weekend should be interesting as the police will be very busy trying to keep people from having a good time.
Lew Wilkie
Rockport
