To the editor:
Congratulations to the quick-thinking lifeguards at Good Harbor Beach on Friday, Aug. 9. An umbrella went flying and caused major injuries to an innocent young man on the beach. It was amazing to see two lifeguards do their job so well.
I found it disgusting that a crowd would gather so quickly to see someone injured and take pictures and videos of such a tragedy. I am glad I live in a city where umbrellas at the beach are not allowed. The beach is about sun, sand and the ocean.
Sara Rust
Beverly
