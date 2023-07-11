To the editor:
I went to Wingaersheek Beach on Monday for a walk between rains and was gobsmacked to find the beach riddled with personal items and trash.
Not just the usual flotsam found on any beach but entire beach set-ups abandoned in place as if a tsunami warning had cleared everyone. Shoes, expensive beach chairs in good condition, REI-style water bottles, and entire picnic lunch, sun shades, towels and, of course the usual single-use plastic cups, bottles (and their caps), straws, bags.
Yuck, people! I recently travelled to much maligned Mexico and was shocked at the plastic waste I saw along the river banks. But that looked amateur compared to what we are apparently capable of littering.
It is disgusting that such a historic and beautiful place is treated like this. I humbly request that Gloucester clean this mess up and implore people to stop this insanity.
John Gates
Rockport