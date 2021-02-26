To the editor:
The time has come for state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante to step up and become co-sponsors for the resubmitted End of Life Options Act that 70% of Massachusetts citizens support. Last year the act had more co-sponsors than ever. It advanced out of committee but was not taken up during the session because of the Legislature’s busy schedule in a crisis year.
As a supporter of the act, I am hopeful that proponents will be able to exceed last year’s bill co-sponsorship in the House and Senate and pass the bill in the current session. It would give mentally capable, terminally ill Massachusetts residents the option to obtain a doctor’s prescription for medication they could decide to take to peacefully end their suffering if it becomes unbearable.
Chuck Francis
Rockport