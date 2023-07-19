To the editor:
Two page one stories and a column in Wednesday’s Gloucester Daily Times highlight again the value of local newspapers.
One story was on questions surrounding electricity pricing by “competitive energy suppliers” (“Debate over competitive energy supply heats up”). Probably every customer of National Grid, and other Massachusetts utilities, have been hit by companies wanting to become your “energy supplier.” Keep in mind that National Grid no longer produces electricity. It’s in the delivery business. Grid still must provide energy as a “basic service.” It is required to purchase power on a six-month basis for customers who do not want to deal with “retail” suppliers. Grid’s basic service price through October is just over 14 cents/kwh. Supplier prices run 2 or 3 cents/kwh higher depending in part on how much renewable energy is included above the 59% now required.
The good news in Gloucester is that the city offers “Community Electricity Aggregation” secured through a competitive process and now priced through December 2024 at about 11 cents/kwh. Check this state website and you’ll see that it’s the cheapest energy offered in Gloucester — https://www.energyswitchma.gov/#/compare/1/1/01930//. Thank you, Gloucester.
The other story (“Fishermen wary of wind turbine plan”) reports on environmental and operational impacts, especially on fishing, of offshore wind turbine development. It’s an important issue, and just one of several challenges facing development of large-scale offshore wind projects. Another issue, reported in The Boston Globe on Wednesday, is the cost of projects under the existing bidding process. The Globe reported on two major projects. Both had contracts with utilities under a state-mandated bidding process. And then costs started to climb. Both have been or are being canceled. Developer Avangrid abandoned its 1200MW project and will pay a $48 million penalty. The money will go to utility customers. Another developer, SouthCoast Wind, is in the process.
The third item, Jack Clarke’s column (“Approval Not Required”) Wednesday, highlighted a wide crevice in local oversight of major developments. He points to large-scale site development on Atlantic Street near the entrance to Wingaersheek Beach. All the developer needed from the Planning Board was a “Approval Not Required Form” to start scarring a 60-acre site for at least 14 high-end condos. Clarke notes that “The place has been cut and bulldozed to death.” Yet all that’s been filed is “Approval Not Required.”
Local news is important. Local newspapers are essential.
Carl Gustin
Gloucester