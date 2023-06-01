To the editor:
I'm worried about our forests. The trees are sick.
At this time of year, the trees are fully leafed out. But look closely, is the canopy full ? Look closer at the leaves. Some beech have dark stripes, then the leaves curl and fall off. Some oak have many branches with dead leaves or no leaves. Some wild cherry have curled leaves. Some pine are brown. ...
Drive down Nugent Stretch. So many trees, but some sections of the canopy are not full. The same is true along sections of Route 128. The dead trees that you see are not just the normal cycles in the life of a tree, it is damage from invasive bugs and diseases. Add the stress of drought followed by heavy rain and the trees don't have the strength to return.
The trees are part of the lungs of the planet. They clean our air, help protect from the heat and sun. Trees provide food and shelter for us and our wildlife and more .
Do you remember why they brought a canary into the coal mine?
Look carefully at each tree today. What are they telling us?
Betsy Nahas
Rockport