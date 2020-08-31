To the editor:
In response to those who are quick to judge the Black Lives Matter movement and its supporters, I can only say that I am grateful each day to have been born with white skin. I know that my skin color, alone, provides a level of privilege and justice not received by those born of Black and brown skin.
Not only is my life automatically safer, I have always been provided opportunities that dark-skinned people have not.
If there were a level playing field for people of color and people of white skin, perhaps judgments could be more justified. However there has never been a level field since the beginnings of this nation when slaves were literally “property” of white people.
Indeed, Cape Ann has been a vital part of the origins of slavery in this country. Go to www.capeannslavery.org for a historical presentation of our local slave history.
And for factual information about Black Lives Matter, check out Black Lives Matter 13 Guiding Principles (D.C. Area Educators for Social Justice). This list of commitments provides sincere intentions for those supporting Black Lives Matter.
Jan Rainier
Rockport