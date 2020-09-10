To the editor:
I am grateful to Elizabeth Pool for her response ("Judge Black Lives Matter by its actions," Aug. 26) to my earlier letter. It gives us the opportunity to hold a dialogue in public, meaning we can have a safe conversation where we listen to each other’s points of view (as compared to a debate where we score points trying to convince each other that we are right).
I posted the sign, not as an endorsement of any organization, but to invite passersby to consider the basic meaning of the sentence. Too often, the news reports that a Black person has been killed by police: Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd. Over and over, white police kill Black people. They act as judge, jury and executioner right there on the street. Then in spite of such brutality, most of the officers face little to no consequence.
If you were a Black person, how could you not question whether your life matters to many Americans?
I read the sign as an assertion from people of color and an increasing number of white people; it asks all Americans to treat dark-skinned people with dignity and respect. It is the ongoing dehumanizing treatment of Black people that motivates me to post a yard sign that claims that Black Lives Matter.
Thank you for listening to my point of view. I am ready to hear yours.
Nancy Goodman
Rockport