To the editor:
So President Trump has just appointed U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to head our Intelligence agencies. He seems like a really tough guy, supremely loyal to our president. And the fact that he was appointed as an openly gay man who is fighting within the State Department to decriminalize homosexuality in countries around the world is a plus for him in my mind.
Donald Trump Jr., however, is quoted in a recent CNN interview as saying he is looking forward to Ambassador Grenell’s “honesty” in his new role. If Junior is so tuned in to the “honesty” attribute, he ought to try harder to influence his father in that direction. His father, a president who, shamelessly, every day, speaks untruths and has spoken tens of thousands of lies since entering the Oval Office.
That kind of honesty from the president’s son would give him a plus from me as well.
Warren Salinger
Gold Canyon, Arizona
