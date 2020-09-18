To the editor:
On behalf of the Rockport Housing Authority, I am writing to ask Rockport voters to attend Fall Town Meeting in support of the Community Preservation warrant article that grants funding for a roof replacement project at the Kitefield Road family housing. The authority is grateful to the Community Preservation Committee for its support in contributing $180,000 to the roof replacement project, and would be grateful for the community’s support.
The authority has over the years benefited many Rockport residents. Most recently, since October of 2019, 75% of the most recent move-ins to Millbrook Park and Kitefield Road were originally Rockport residents. The Kitefield Road family housing is affordable low-income housing for young families and their children. There are 37 school-age children housed in the 24 units at Kitefield Road.
The Kitefield Road family housing has been around since the 1980s, and the roofs have surpassed their 30-year warranty and can no longer be maintained in their current condition. By supporting this warrant article, you are helping to provide low-income Rockport families and their children a safe and affordable housing environment in our own community.
Town Meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 8 a.m., at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. You can learn more at: https://www.rockportma.gov/. If you have any questions about this project please contact Executive Director Leigh Perry-Duda at the RHA office, at 978-546-3181. Once again, thank you for your support.
Jonathan Ring
Chair
Rockport Housing Authority