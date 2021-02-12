To the editor:
It seems especially important these days to know and understand what our elected representatives at the local, state and national level are supporting. Sometimes, critical decisions in the Congress of the United States and the Massachusetts Legislature are not made transparent and the public does not know who to hold accountable.
One such issue is transparency itself. For example, I don’t know where Ann-Margaret Ferrante stands on this concern and what she does and does not support about transparency on the Rules Committee. A clear explanation by her in the Gloucester Daily Times would be very welcome.
Paul R. Korn
Gloucester