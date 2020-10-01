To the editor:
I am writing to support a yes vote on the Veterans/East Gloucester School project. My primary reasons for this decision are (but are not limited to) the following:
First and foremost, school systems are the backbone of every community. A good school system magnetizes professionals and working families that are significant contributors to a city’s tax base and local economy.
A good school system attracts and maintains highly qualified teachers and staff who excel in their respective positions. People feel a sense of motivation, pride, and support if they are working in clean, usable spaces with current and working technology.
There are extreme fiscal challenges in local and state budgets due to COVID-19 and there will be for many years. If Gloucester does not take advantage of this money now, it will almost certainly not be available in the future.
As a school-based pediatric occupational therapist in another district, I find it ethically unjust that special education students and children with disabilities that require therapy support are being serviced in hallways and closets because there is no space in those smaller elementary schools. It also violates IDEA as well as HIPPA laws and regulations.
Whether you have children in the Gloucester school system or not, investing in this project is investing in the health and vitality of our city.
Lindsay Hale
Gloucester