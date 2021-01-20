To the editor:
In regards to the controversy over the West Gloucester shooting range, why doesn’t the Gloucester Police Department make arrangements with the Cape Ann Gun Club and pay the club to hold their biannual shooting exercises at their location?
It would kill two birds with one stone.
It would certainly make the folks that abut the Leonard Street range happy and it would certainly cost the city far less than the $50,000 Chief Connolly estimates it would cost to hold the training at Fort Devens.
Craig Geary
Gloucester