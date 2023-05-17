To the editor:
I always enjoy reading news of yet another “hot off the presses” report from the right-wing Pioneer Institute ("Report: Massachusetts outward migration increases fivefold," Times, May 17). Why? Because these transparently partisan missives are so easy to debunk.
The report, “Tax Reality Sets In,” purports to link the Commonwealth’s income tax policies to wealthy people fleeing Massachusetts for low-tax states including Florida.
To get to the truth, we need to look deeper. The first question we must ask is, “Exactly who are these wealthy people leaving the state in droves? Are they workers at their peak earning age, or are they retirees?” We all know that for generations, people have made their fortunes in Massachusetts before reaching retirement age and decamping for warmer climes. In our wealthy neighborhoods such as Eastern Point, many homeowners move to Florida in the winter and officially become residents of that state even while maintaining their summertime mansions overlooking the harbor.
Look at the amount of wealth created by the people of our commonwealth. One metric is gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. This means the average amount of wealth produced per person in a state. Of the fifty states plus Washington, D.C., in 2021 our hardworking citizens ranked number three in the nation, with a per capita GDP of $76,324. Only New York and Washington, D.C., are higher.
OK, how about Florida? Alas, in the productivity of its citizens, the Sunshine State ranks near the bottom (41, to be exact), with a paltry $47,269 GDP per capita. People in Florida (which has roughly triple our population) don’t create much wealth because many of them bring it into the state to spend it. Despite its low productivity, in 2018, there were more than 427,824 millionaires in the state, the fourth-highest number in the nation. How is this possible? They made their fortunes elsewhere, and then brought their money with them when they relocated.
Sure, it would be nice if more of the people who became wealthy in Massachusetts chose to retire here as well, but the lure of getting a suntan in January has long pulled the “snowbirds” south. This is nothing new. If you want to work hard and make a fortune, Massachusetts is still the place to be. Then you can retire and go wherever you want.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester