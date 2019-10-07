To the editor:
As a nursing student and as an accident-prone person, every hospital I have visited, I have gotten lost. Many hospitals in our area are in very large buildings or spread out across a campus. Although the times that I have been to the hospital have never been emergencies, I cannot imagine how panicked I would be if I could not go into the place that could save my life.
I am writing in response to your Sept. 25 article, “Widower: Sign law needed to ensure patient safety.” I think that this story and Laura’s Law, are important for patient safety. As a future nurse, how can I care for the people that need it if they cannot get into the hospital?
As stated in the article, Laura Levis died after not being able to find the emergency room due to locked doors and lack of signage. Part of Laura’s Law is Bill H.1850. This bill would require hospitals to have better lighting and signs to indicate where the emergency department is. It would also require all emergency department access points to be monitored. I think one of the most important requirements would be the installation of panic buttons or video-intercoms at these entrances. This would ensure that people would receive help if they could not move from where they are.
Overall, I would like to thank you for covering this story and I look forward to seeing how this and other patient safety advocacy legislation evolve over the years.
Melissa Hayes
Wrentham
