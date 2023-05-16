To the editor:
Currently towns and cities all-across the Commonwealth are engaged in promoting and finding ways for their communities to develop affordable housing. On the North Shore, the Essex County Community Organization (ECCO), a social justice group led by the people closest to the pain of economic, racial and cultural inequities, is one group leading the way. In Gloucester, ECCO leaders have joined together with Housing for All Gloucester (H4AG), a group that has been working to increase affordable housing in Gloucester for many years. In Rockport, ECCO leaders connected with others in their community to form the Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition (RAHC).
How will this happen? Increasing affordable housing not only involves building new homes, but also the preservation and renovation of existing homes, apartments, and multi-family homes, increasing availability of affordable rentals, changing zoning laws and much more.
The bottom line is money is needed to do all of the above. The federal government has created the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has allocated almost $3 billion in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to communities across the Commonwealth, awarding dollar amounts based on the size of a city or town. This money can be used to help increase affordable housing. Guidelines allow for most common uses, i.e., land acquisition, pre-construction and construction costs, etc. Many communities, such as Gloucester, have already allocated some portion of their ARPA funds to increase affordable housing. Of course, ARPA funds won’t do the job alone but will be a good jump start!
In Rockport, although the townspeople voted to set up the Rockport Affordable Housing Trust in 2017, it has only been peopled after staffing clarification and much pressure on members of the Select Board, several weeks ago, six years later. Towns that have housing trusts can allocate ARPA funds to the trust to be used for affordable housing. Rockport has been allocated over $2 million in ARPA funds.
Much talk has gone on at Town Meeting, Select Board meetings and candidates’ forums in Rockport about increasing affordable housing in Rockport. The question now is, “Will the Select Board put their money (ARPA funds) where their mouths are,” and allocate ARPA funds to affordable housing in Rockport, specifically to the Rockport Affordable Housing Trust?
It would certainly show sincerity in the effort to open Rockport to young people who grew up here and cannot afford to live in town, and multi-generational, multi-economic, and multi-racial groups, who currently cannot afford to live in Rockport!
For more information on affordable housing, or to join in our efforts in Rockport, please visit Rockport Affordable Housing Coalition's website at rahc.us
Barbara Kaplan
Rockport