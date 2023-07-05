To the editor:
The conservative slogan “Make America Great Again” implies that our country’s leadership position in the world has declined. And indeed it has!
Once the leader in the democratic form of government, the U.S. is now ranked 30th, characterized as a "flawed democracy.” Our rating has steadily declined since the index was started. In education, 35 countries have a higher literacy rate. Citizens of 15 other countries have a higher happiness rating.
How can we reverse the downward trend? According to conservatives, the cure is to cut government spending. We are already down to 50th place in government spending per person. Governments of other developed countries provide college education and health care for all of their citizens. Conservatives say that the we, the richest country in the world, can’t afford to do what other counties do to build a better educated, healthier citizenry. That’s obviously nonsense!
Added to that, the right wing is vigorously campaigning to undermine confidence in our democratic political system.
The promise of lower taxes has obvious political appeal. But putting personal spending ahead of what we can do together through government has not only contributed to our decline, but can lead to disaster.
Milt Lauenstein
Exeter, New Hampshire